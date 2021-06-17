Meghan Markle celebrates amazing achievement with her family

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has lots to be happy about following the arrival of her daughter Lilibet and the launch of her latest venture – new book, The Bench.

It has been announced that her illustrated children's novel has hit number one on the New York Times bestsellers list in the children's picture books category - an amazing feat for Meghan's debut, which was released this month. The listing is reported to appear in the 27 June edition of The Times.

WATCH: Meghan Markle narrates her debut children's book The Bench

The book tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes, and Meghan has previously revealed that her husband, Prince Harry, and firstborn, Archie, were the inspiration behind it.

She said: "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

In a statement, the former actress added: "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity - one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness - is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

The Bench by The Duchess of Sussex, £12.99, Amazon

The Duchess, 39, sent out copies of her debut children's book to friends and family ahead of its publication, with photographer Gray Malin showing the beautiful handwritten note Meghan had included in the inside cover on his Instagram Stories, which read: "From one parent to another - all my love from my family to yours. As ever, Meghan."

The first illustration in the book by bestselling artist, Christian Robinson, appears to be one of Harry and baby Archie walking hand-in-hand together.

Meghan said of the illustrator: "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

