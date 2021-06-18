Mike Tindall looks unrecognisable in 'cute' photo – and he has the best reaction to it

Mike Tindall shared a picture of him from his early twenties on Thursday and had the best reaction to it.

The Good, the Bad and the Rugby's official Instagram account posted a snap showing Zara's husband posing for the camera whilst wearing the Bath Rugby shirt, and captioned it: "Felt cute...Might delete later."

The father-of-three later regramed the post onto his Stories and added: "Well…hello? Looking good!"

Fans of the podcast, which features Alex Payne, James Haskell and Mike, couldn't get enough of the picture, with many joking about his full head of hair.

Mike joined Bath straight from school, as an 18-year-old in 1997 and left in 2005

"I assumed he was born bald and stayed that way," wrote one, whilst a second added: "I always forget he had hair once."

"This is what first snared Zara. No doubt," remarked a third.

It's been a busy week for the couple, who made their first public appearance since Prince Philip's funeral on Tuesday – as they headed out to Royal Ascot 2021.

The pair were in good company as other royals, such as Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Zara's mother Princess Anne were also in attendance.

On Thursday, Zara was back at Ascot, but this time surrounded by her best friends, which included Natalie Pinkham, Dolly Maude and Chanelle McCoy. Her brother Peter Phillips also joined the ladies at the Royal Enclosure.

For her second appearance at the family's favourite racing event, Zara looked lovely in a floral print dress from Erdem. The Queen's granddaughter turned heads in the puff-sleeved number, which boasted a cute frilled hemline and flattering boat neckline.

The royal's knee-length carnation print dress only just complied with strict Ascot dress code rules, which state that dresses and skirts must be cut to below the knee.

Zara completed her look with a statement pink hat and colour coordinated her accessories, carrying her essentials in a tiny blush clutch and donning pastel block heels to visit the Berkshire racecourse for Ladies' Day.