Mike Tindall enjoys day off parenting duties as he reunites with rugby friends

Mike Tindall showed no signs of sleepless nights as he enjoyed a rare day off from parenting duties at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 42-year-old - who recently became a father to baby son Lucas - joined his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby friends James Haskell and Alex Payne at the Heineken Champions Cup, where they watched Toulouse take on La Rochelle.

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals the birth of his baby boy on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

Alongside a series of snaps, the dad-of-three remarked: "Great to be at HQ today to watch the @europeanrugbychampionscup final. So good to see the @goodbadrugby brothers in person for the first time in a long time.

"Well done Toulouse! Thanks to @heineken for their hospitality roll on full stadiums!!! #joué." Fellow rugby star James added: "The band back together for @heineken and @europeanrugbychampionscup."

It's been a busy period for both Mike and his wife Zara Tindall. The couple welcomed their third child, baby Lucas, on 21 March. They are also doting parents to daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, two.

Mike with his rugby pals Alex and James

Mike often opens up about his home life with his wife and children on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Earlier this month, he spoke to his fellow hosts Alex and James about his recent "good, fun, family weekend".

He told them: "A great Saturday, because Zara's horses were running so she went off to watch them, took the girls with her and I had the wee man, and literally you feed him, he goes to sleep, I went to the gym, he wakes up, I feed him. I watched rugby whilst I was feeding him, he went back to sleep. It was the best day. Just the house on your own."

Last weekend, the Tindalls also marked Zara's 40th birthday - it was no doubt a private affair. Meanwhile, former rugby player Mike and Zara also have another special reason to celebrate this summer - their tenth wedding anniversary will take place on 30 July.

