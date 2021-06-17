Beaming Zara Tindall wows in floral dress as she makes Royal Ascot appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall put in another appearance at Royal Ascot on Thursday, looking lovely in a floral print dress from Erdem. The Queen's granddaughter turned heads in the puff-sleeved number, which boasted a cute frilled hemline and flattering boat neckline.

The royal's knee-length carnation print dress only just complied with strict Ascot dress code rules, which state that dresses and skirts must be cut to below the knee.

Zara completed her look with a statement pink hat and colour coordinated her accessories, carrying her essentials in a tiny blush clutch and donning pastel block heels to visit the Berkshire racecourse for Ladies' Day.

She wore her blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and kept her makeup matte and fresh, opting for a nude lip and donning a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Keen equestrian Zara, who attended day one of the races with husband Mike Tindall on Tuesday, was seen smiling and laughing with friends.

The mother-of-three's designer look is from Erdem and is still available to buy. Made out of cotton poplin voluminous blouson sleeves, we're obsessed with the adorable flounced hem trimmed in delicate scalloped lace.

Also attending Royal Ascot on Thursday were Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne, who both put on equally elegant displays.

Earlier this week, Zara donned royal approved brand Me+Em, wearing an ivory mini dress complete a figure-flattering tie waist.

Royal Ascot, which is taking place from 15 June to 19 June this year, sees the British public dressing in their finery to sip champagne and bet on the horses.

Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are banned and hats or fascinators are a must.

