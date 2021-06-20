The Duke of Cambridge and his oldest children were photographed on Sunday as part of a local sporting event. The photos, which were obtained by the Daily Mail, showed Prince William alongside Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, six, at a Father's Day half marathon on the Sandringham Estate.

The royals appeared to be having lots of fun together as they gathered around a microphone to count down to the start of the race.

SEE: Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart

George and Charlotte were dressed in shorts and trainers while their dad, who turns 39 on Monday, wore a blue shirt with matching navy chinos.

Run Sandringham is an event that aims to raise money for good causes while runners enjoy the scenic surroundings of the Queen's Norfolk estate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William's never-before-seen photo with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Cambridges are based at Anmer Hall on the estate during the school term, as their children attend school and nursery nearby.

SEE: The Queen seen running after young Prince William in unearthed royal wedding video

MORE: Princess Diana's incredible birth stories with Prince William and Prince Harry

Earlier in the day, William appeared in another heart-warming image to mark the special occasion.

As part of a Father's Day video, Kensington Palace released a never-before-seen photo taken with his three children, including youngest child Prince Louis, three, which appeared to have been taken on the day of the 2019 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The royal children attend school nearby

The doting dad and his kids were pictured on the steps of their home, Kensington Palace, with the future King looking smart in his military uniform.

George, Charlotte and Louis, meanwhile, all coordinated in blue.

An accompanying caption read: "Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father's Day."

Fans quickly showed their appreciation for the sweet video, which also included throwback photos of Kate and her dad Michael Middleton on her 2011 wedding day, a group photo of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren, and another snap of Prince Charles with his young sons William and Harry in Scotland.

Many wished William a happy Father's Day in the comments section, and others noted how cute the Cambridge children are.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.