William and Kate take their children for special family outing in Sandringham The Cambridges were in high spirits

After a difficult few weeks following Prince Philip's death, the Cambridges found the perfect way to enjoy some family time at the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and three-year-old Prince Louis - were spotted happily playing in the new Sandringham play park on the Queen’s Norfolk estate as they made the most of the sunshine on Sunday.

Of course, 39-year-old Kate has a special connection to the park. It recently underwent a major revamp, inspired by her Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

The public play area now features a rope swing, a teepee hideaway, a 14-metre long tube slide and a tree house.

It was designed with the Duchess' ethos in mind, encouraging young children to immerse themselves in nature - and it appears to have been a big hit with her own children, with observers noting how happily the family were all playing together.

It was also the perfect way to end George and Charlotte's first week back at school following the Easter holidays, and a treat for little Louis, who has just started at nursery and also celebrated his third birthday on Friday.

The Cambridges are currently living in their primary residence at Kensington Palace to be close to both Thomas’s Battersea and Willcocks nursery, located just a short distance from their family home.

Sandringham, meanwhile, is a two-and-a-half hour drive away from London, but given their close connection to the play park, it seems the family were keen to enjoy the new nature-inspired adventure area.

In fact, the royals would have been among the first visitors; the play area officially opened on 23 April, with William, Kate and their children spotted there just two days later.

It’s a big week for the Duke and Duchess. On 29 April, they will celebrate their landmark tenth wedding anniversary. The couple were married in Westminster Abbey in 2011 with Prince Harry acting as William’s best man, and Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton the maid of honour.

