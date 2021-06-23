What did Prince William and Prince Harry inherit from Princess Diana? The Princess passed away on 31 August 1997

It's been nearly 24 years since Princess Diana was so tragically killed but her memory is kept very much alive thanks to her family, friends, royal fans – and, of course, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In accordance with her will, Diana's boys were the main beneficiaries of her estate – but what did they inherit from their late mother? HELLO! takes a look…

MORE: 7 times Princess Diana took William and Harry to work with her

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider - Celebrating Princess Diana

Diana's engagement ring and Cartier watch

Prince William and Prince Harry were able to choose one special keepsake from Diana's jewellery collection by which to remember her. Paul Burrell – her former butler – later revealed that William had chosen his mother's Cartier watch, which had been given to her by her father John Spencer, while Harry selected her sapphire engagement ring.

READ: Princess Diana's incredible birth stories with Prince William and Prince Harry

MORE: Princess Diana's fun-filled bachelorette pad before marrying Prince Charles – inside

Prince William famously proposed with his mother's sapphire engagement ring

However, Paul further shared that at the time Prince William was preparing to propose to then-Kate Middleton, Harry offered the ring to his brother.

While Harry wasn't able to propose to his own wife Meghan Markle with the famous ring, he did source two stones from his mother's diamond collection to design her custom-made engagement band.

Wedding dress

Diana’s two boys were also left her wedding dress, which was designed by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and made of thousands of pearls, silk layers and a 25ft train.

READ: 22 unbelievable royal wedding facts: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana and more

MORE: 11 royal marriages that ended in divorce

William and Harry also inherited Diana's iconic wedding dress

And that wasn't the only momento from their parents' wedding left to the boys. They also received the original text of Charles Spencer's tribute to his sister at her funeral at Westminster abbey as well as the score and lyrics of Elton John and Bernie Taupin's version of Candle in the Wind, played by the musician at her funeral.

Finances

Princess Diana left an estate of £21million at the time of her death but more than £8million was paid in inheritance tax, leaving £12,966,022, according to the Press Association. The sum was split evenly between William and Harry but given their tender ages - William was 15 and Harry, 12 – the money was invested by royal advisors, and by the time they were of age, the value had risen to £20 million.

READ: Prince William reveals what he did on the morning of Princess Diana's death

MORE: Prince William tells BBC in emotional video: 'You failed my mother'

The Princes were the main beneficiaries of their mother's will

Personal items

In 2013, Charles Spencer confirmed that other items would also be handed over to William and Harry, in accordance with her will. These included 28 dresses, designer suits and evening gowns, and two diamond tiaras.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.