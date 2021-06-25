Prince Harry pictured at Los Angeles airport as he gets flight to London The Duke will have to isolate ahead of the ceremony next week

Prince Harry has been pictured arriving at Los Angeles International Airport. New pictures obtained by the Mail Online show the Duke approaching the terminal inside a black Cadillac SUV. The new father is flying to London to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue on what would have been her 60th birthday next Thursday.

Harry, 36, is attending the ceremony without his wife, Meghan Markle. It is thought that the Duchess has chosen not to accompany her husband as she has recently welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

The Duke of Sussex will have to isolate for five days until he is able to do a 'test to release', which will allow him to leave self-isolation once he receives a negative result back.

It has been reported that the Duke will stay at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Home Park estate, which is currently where his cousin Princess Eugenie is living with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy August.

Prince Harry will attend without his family, who have remained in the US

Formerly made up of five properties, the Grade-II building is said to feature five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery, meaning there is plenty of space for Prince Harry. But in order to follow COVID-19 quarantine rules and ensure the safety of both Eugenie's family and Harry, the property has been split into two sections, according to The Sun.

This would not be the first time that the Duke has stayed with Princess Eugenie. Back in April, Harry quarantined at the royal residence ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

After Eugenie and Jack moved into the house in November 2020, a friend told HELLO!: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time.

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."