Why Princess Eugenie doesn't live in a palace but sister Princess Beatrice does

The Queen's granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have an incredibly close relationship and they are both now raising their children at the same time, but Princess Beatrice lives in a palace but her younger sister Eugenie does not – here's why…

There is no royal rule that dictates which royals can reside in a palace, therefore it is a matter of coincidence that Princess Beatrice's place of residence has the grand title of a palace, unlike Princess Eugenie's home.

Pregnant Princess Beatrice is currently living within St James's Palace with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. St James's Palace is where the sisters used to live together before Princess Eugenie moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace prior to her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice lives at St James's Palace at the moment

Since then, Eugenie and Jack lived with the royal's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor during the first lockdown period, and now they have settled into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with their newborn baby son August. The modest but beautiful property has five bedrooms and it is officially Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base.

Other members of royalty that reside within St James's Palace are Prince Charles and The Princess Royal, and Princess Alexandra also has a grace-and-favour apartment there.

Princess Eugenie is staying at Frogmore Cottage with her husband and son

What makes a royal residence a palace? The dictionary definition states that a palace is "a large and impressive building forming the official residence of a ruler". While Buckingham Palace is the official royal residence of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the reason St James's Palace is also afforded the title of a palace is because it used to be the official royal residence for many years, prior to Buckingham Palace.

