Princess Beatrice's four-year-old stepson's 'incredible' hidden talent revealed The royal is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice may be pregnant with her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but she's also the proud stepmum of his son Christopher, also known as Wolfie.

And according to Wolfie's mother, architect Dara Huang, the four-year-old has already picked up quite an impressive talent – photography.

MORE: Princess Beatrice surprises in bold Zara dress to show off baby bump

Posting on her Instagram on Tuesday, Dara shared a number of photos taken by her son during their recent trip to Portugal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child

One image shows Dara walking on the beach towards him wearing a gorgeous gold satin dress. Another sees her glancing over her shoulder as she smiles at her son.

Crediting her "talented" offspring for the snaps, Dara captioned the images: "Sometimes I pick up my phone and find that my baby has taken all of these incredible photos.

"I think he's really talented (biased of course). Check out these photos he took on the beach!"

READ: How Princess Beatrice used Kate Middleton's nifty trick to hide her pregnancy

MORE: Inside Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's stunning home to raise royal baby

Wolfie's mother Dara shared these photos the four-year-old took of her on the beach

Many of Dara's fans were quick to praise the little boy, commenting on his "great eye". "Wolfie did awesome!" said one impressed follower. A second wrote: "I must say Wolfe is a pretty pro cameraman - happy holidays!"

A third gushed: "Aww... beautiful…!! Talented just like his mommy."

No doubt Wolfie will be taking some beautiful photos of his little brother or sister following the announcement last month that Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child.

Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child in the autumn

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," a statement from Buckingham Palace read. "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Shortly after the announcement, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie – who welcomed her first child, son August, in February - shared her delight that the couple are welcoming a child together, and posted some unseen photos from their wedding last July.

Responding to Eugenie's post, father-to-be Edoardo wrote: "Thank you. So thrilled our little family is growing."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.