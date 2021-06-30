Why Prince Harry can now end self-isolation at Frogmore Cottage The Duke of Sussex will be reunited with brother Prince William on Thursday

The Duke of Sussex will be able to leave self-isolation on Wednesday after spending the past five days in quarantine.

Prince Harry, 36, who arrived in the UK from the US on Friday, is eligible to do the test and release scheme, and will be able to leave self-isolation as soon as he receives a negative result.

Throughout his visit to the UK, the Duke is staying at the Sussexes' Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, where his cousin, Princess Eugenie, now lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son August, who was born in February.

Harry's grandmother, the Queen, also resides at Windsor Castle, but the monarch is currently on a four-day visit to Scotland to celebrate Royal Week and is staying at her Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Harry will, however, be reunited with his brother, Prince William, on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales to mark what would have been their mother's 60th birthday on 1 July.

It will be the royal brothers' first reunion since April when Harry returned to the UK for his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained at the couple's home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with their children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, who was born on 4 June.

Harry delivered a congratulatory video message at the 2021 Diana Awards

Harry made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Diana Awards on Monday to congratulate this year's inspiring recipients.

In a pre-recorded video message, the Duke said: "Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others.

"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion.

"And I too see those same values shine through as it has done for 21 years now, The Diana Award carries her legacy forward by putting young people at the centre of our future. And this has never been more important."

