The Queen pictured driving to Frogmore as Prince Harry arrives in Windsor Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier on Friday

The Queen was seen driving towards Frogmore Cottage roughly 30 minutes after Prince Harry arrived back in the UK. Earlier on Friday, the royal arrived ahead of the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his late mother, Princess Diana.

MORE: The Queen's private holiday home is full of Prince Philip memories – photo

However, in pictures obtained by The Sun, the monarch was seen heading in the direction of his former home, although it remains uncertain whether the royals enjoyed a full reunion, due to Harry's requirement to self-isolate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry interrupts paternity leave to make 'big' announcement

Under COVID restrictions, the Prince has had to self-isolate at Frogmore Cottage for five days until he is able to do a 'test to release', which will allow him to leave self-isolation once he receives a negative result back.

The royal was pictured being chauffeured in a van from London Heathrow Airport after he touched down on Friday afternoon, according to The Daily Mirror.

He was pictured by MailOnline arriving at Los Angeles' LAX airport on Thursday evening ahead of his flight to London.

This would not be the first time that the Duke has stayed at Frogmore after moving to the US. Back in April, Harry quarantined at the royal residence ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Harry is currently staying at Frogmore Cottage

The house is currently lived in by Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their baby boy, August.

MORE: Meghan Markle drops Duchess of Sussex title in Lilibet Diana's birth certificate – but Prince Harry keeps HRH style

MORE: What did Prince Harry and Prince William inherit from Princess Diana?

After Eugenie and Jack moved into the house in November 2020, a friend told HELLO!: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time.

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

The brothers will be unveiling a statue dedicated to their late mother

The guest list for next Thursday's statue unveiling at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace has been drastically reduced because of COVID-19 rules, according to Richard Kay for MailOnline.

Up until last week, Prince William and Prince Harry had wanted to invite around 100 of Diana's friends, ex-staff and supporters, but on Friday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the royal brothers will attend the event alongside close family of the late Princess, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has remained in Santa Barbara with the couple's two-year-old son, Archie, and their newborn daughter Lilibet.

Kensington Palace has previously said: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.