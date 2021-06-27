Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace ahead of unveiling The late Princess would have been 60 on 1 July

Princess Diana's statue has arrived at Kensington Palace ahead of its official unveiling on Thursday, 1 July and is now securely stored in a box on the grounds.

The special event will take place to commemorate the late Princess of Wales in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

MORE: Guest list at Princess Diana's statue unveiling scaled down last minute – details

Her children Prince William and Prince Harry will both be in attendance, in their first joint engagement since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

Harry has flown to London from California but will not be joined by his wife Meghan as she remains at their Santa Barbara home with their youngest child, daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born earlier this month, and son Archie, two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Diana can't contain their giggles during half-term trip in sweet throwback

Like Princess Charlotte, little Lili was given the middle name Diana in honour of her late grandmother.

SEE: Princess Diana smiles in poignant last photos with Prince William

MORE: Princess Diana's most iconic wedding guest outfits to recreate in 2021

Ahead of the unveiling, the Duke of Sussex was pictured being chaffeured in a van from London Heathrow Airport on Friday afternoon, according to The Daily Mirror.

Princess Diana's statue will be unveiled on 1 July

MailOnline published photographs which showed him arriving at Los Angeles International airport the previous evening ahead of his flight to London.

Harry must self-isolate for five days until he is able to do a 'test to release', which will allow him to leave self-isolation once he receives a negative result.

He is staying at the Sussexes' UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, where his cousin, Princess Eugenie, now lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son August, who was born in February.

The statue will commemorate the late Princess of Wales

After Eugenie and Jack moved into the house in November 2020, a friend told HELLO!: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time.

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Harry also quarantined at the royal residence ahead of his grandfather's funeral.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.