Prince Charles talks about his relationship with his oldest son, Prince William, in a recently unearthed interview clip shared on Twitter at the weekend.

In the conversation with interviewer Mervyn King, the Prince of Wales revealed why his oldest son had moved him to tears.

The moment was part of a 2019 documentary series, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, which saw William talk about how he'd started to think about inheriting the Duchy.

In response, Charles confessed: "Frankly it reduced me to tears, it did really. Because I thought, 'Well, just hearing that from him has made all the last fifty years worthwhile.'"

The clearly moved Prince went on: "I saw it and I couldn't believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said."

Prince William had previously told the interviewer: "I think it's really important, about the family angle, I really do. I've started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do."

Prince William will inherit the Duchy from his father

"And you've got children yourself," Mervyn added, to which William agreed: "Absolutely."

The sweet moment comes ahead of an emotional few days for the Duke of Cambridge, who will be in attendance on Thursday when a statue will be unveiled at Kensington Palace in honour of his late mother.

The event will be the first royal engagement he has attended alongside his younger brother, Prince Harry, since their grandfather's funeral back in April.

The pair photographed at Royal Ascot in 2019

Royal historian Robert Lacey told HELLO! that he thinks the event will be a chance for the brothers to start to be on better terms.

"I think that will create great progress," Robert says. "They are coming together from opposite sides of the world for the express purpose of honouring their mother and what more could they do to honour her than at least start moving back together."

