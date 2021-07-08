The Queen brings special friend on Coronation Street set visit – find out who The pair have been close for years

On Thursday, the Queen headed to the Coronation Street set where she toured the ITV Studios set and met with some of the show's cast.

And the monarch didn't travel alone, as she brought with her close friend Angela Kelly, who is her personal designer.

WATCH: The Queen visits the Coronation Street set

Fittingly for the trip, her Majesty was wearing an Angela Kelly designed coat, and had a matching feather hat.

Angela looked stunning in a white coat, and she paired it with a beautiful black hat.

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully on the soap, wrote about their visit, writing: "Such a lovely morning spent in Weatherfield, chatting to HM The Queen, her amazing dresser Angela Kelly, and her new equerry ADC Maj Tom White of the @RoyalMarines.

"It was a day Coronation Street will never forget. And the sun shone brightly throughout!"

One fan was impressed with Angela's appearance, and said: "And isn't Angela fabulous."

Angela and the Queen have been close friends for years

Angela, has been the Queen's dressmaker for over two decades and paid a visit to the royal shortly after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

She wore a navy blue dress and a grey waffle-knit cardigan, and was seen on the grounds of Windsor where she also lives.

The 53-year-old famously has written two books about the monarch - with Her Majesty's permission - and revealed she breaks in the Queen's shoes for her.

"As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears Her Majesty's shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go," she wrote in the book.

"And yes, I am that flunky."

The royal is reportedly a big fan of the soap

Upon her arrival, The Queen received quite the reception, walking down the red carpet to the Coronation Street theme tune! Bunting had been hung up across the set, while cast members and crew waved flags.

The royal is reportedly a huge fan of the show, and her and Philip visited the fictional town of Weatherfield in 1982, while on a visit to Manchester during her Diamond Jubilee tour.

In December 2020, the soap celebrated its 60th anniversary, making it the world's longest-running drama serial.

