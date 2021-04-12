Queen receives visit from friend and dressmaker Angela Kelly ahead of Prince Philip's funeral Angela Kelly and the Queen have been close friends for decades

The Queen's close confidante Angela Kelly has been pictured in Windsor, ahead of Prince Philip's funeral which will take place on Saturday 17 April.

Angela, who has also the Queen's dressmaker for over two decades, was spotted unloading her car while on the phone.

Wearing a navy blue dress and a grey waffle-knit cardigan, Angela was seen on the grounds of Windsor where she also lives.

The 53-year-old famously has written two books about the monarch - with Her Majesty's permission - and revealed she breaks in the Queen's shoes for her.

"As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears Her Majesty’s shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go," she wrote in the book.

"And yes, I am that flunky."

Angela (right) with the Queen in 2018 and Anna Wintour

Prince Charles travelled from his home in Gloucestershire to comfort the Queen after Buckingham Palace broke the news to the world of Philip's death.

A statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Philip with two of his granddaughters

Her Majesty then received visits from her sons Her Majesty then received visits from her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex on Saturday.

Sophie briefly spoke to reporters as she departed Windsor Castle, saying: "The Queen has been amazing."

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for almost 74 years

Prince Charles, who is next line to the throne, paid a touching tribute to his late father in a broadcast on Saturday, saying: "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."

