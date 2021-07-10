Prince William and Kate Middleton forced to delete tweet after Wimbledon women's final The Cambridges watched Saturday's match from the Royal Box

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a seat in the Royal Box to watch the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Prince William joined his wife Kate Middleton, who is a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, to see Australia's Ashleigh Barty beat Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková, clinching her second Grand Slam title.

While the royal couple thoroughly enjoyed the nail-biting game, after it finished they were left scrambling to delete a tweet they had sent - because of a small typo!

This afternoon the royal couple posted: "Well done to @Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event."

But eagle-eyed followers would have noticed that an almost identical tweet was fired off before this and quickly deleted because they had crucially misspelt Wimbledon as 'Wimbldedon'.

The small blunder came after the couple sent their congratulations to champion Ashleigh on her "incredible" final. "What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion," they tweeted.

The royal couple made a typo when thanking Wimbledon staff

Kate's appearance came after she completed a period of self-isolation; last week, the Duchess was alerted that she had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, she was forced to miss out on celebrating the NHS' 73rd birthday with William on Monday and subsequently, had been unable to attend the tennis tournament since her first outing on Friday 2 July.

However, she will be attending the men's singles final on Sunday, while William will watch England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Kate and William aren't the only royal couple who have descended on SW19 for this year's tournament. Last week, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the Countess of Wessex on Thursday, and Mike and Zara Tindall all attended matches.

