12 of Princess Kate's funniest and most relatable reactions at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales has taken us on an emotional rollercoaster over the years

The Princess of Wales has been attending Wimbledon since before she became a member of the royal family and her passion for the sport is evident through her very relatable facial expressions!

Kate, who became patron of the AELTC in 2016, has been pictured during some very tense moments at the tennis tournament over the years, as well as celebratory ones.

And the sporty Princess has also shown off her serve, playing with a number of stars in recent years, including Roger Federer and Emma Raducanu.

Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

Take a look at some of HELLO!'s favourite photos of the royal at the tournament in the gallery below...

1 12 © Getty The action on the court certainly keeps fans on their toes It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Prince and Princess as they watched the longest Championship final in history in 2019, as Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer. During the match, Kate was spotted with her head in her hands at one point. MUST-SEE: 16 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

2 12 © Getty Kate became patron of the AELTC in 2016 Clearly a tense moment as the Princess grimaced while watching Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson in the men's final in 2018.

3 12 © Getty William and Kate witnessed Andy Murray's second Wimbledon victory in 2016 William and Kate got to witness a particularly special moment in 2016, as Andy Murray won Wimbledon for the second time against Canada's Milos Raonic. The Princess sadly missed out on Andy's historic victory in 2013 as she was heavily pregnant with Prince George at the time.

4 12 © Getty The royals rose to their feet This moment in 2017 saw William and Kate rise to their feet to celebrate. The couple watched Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in the men's final. The Swiss pro is a friend of the Middletons, having attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding in 2017 and has even given Prince George some coaching tips. MORE: Inside Princess Kate's sweet friendship with Roger Federer after impressive tennis match

5 12 © Getty A tense moment for sure! Kate reacted as she watched the action from the Royal Box on the opening day of Wimbledon 2017.

6 12 © Getty Kate has been going to Wimbledon before her marriage to Prince William A nail-biting moment for Kate during Andy Murray's match against Vasek Pospisil during the 2015 tournament. The tennis star went on to play in the semi-final, where he was defeated by Roger Federer.

7 12 © Getty William couldn't even bear to watch during one tense moment Kate appeared to be on the edge of her seat in 2014 as Simona Halep played Sabine Lisicki.

8 12 © Getty A nail biting final! In 2014, William and Kate also watched a particular gripping final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

9 12 © Getty The Princess is always very animated in the royal box!

Kate gasped during one particularly tense moment as the tennis stars battled it out on the court.



10 12 © Getty Kate has reportedly taken tennis lessons of her own over the years It was a real rollercoaster of emotions for Kate and the A-list crowd, which included the Beckhams, Bradley Cooper, Sir Chris Hoy and Hugh Jackman.

11 12 © Getty William and Kate cheer on Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer The couple were spotted punching the air with delight at one point. Djokovic was crowned the eventual winner in the fifth set.