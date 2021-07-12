Watch Prince William console a sad Prince George following England's devastating defeat

There's no denying that Prince George's disheartened reaction to England's Euro defeat on Sunday night tugged on thousands of heartstrings.

Following Italy's victory during the penalty shoot-out, the Duke of Cambridge was seen comforted his seven-year-old son from the stands.

WATCH: Prince William consoles heartbroken Prince George at Euro final

Little George, who was sat in between his parents Prince William and Kate, looked downbeat when England's fate was sealed. His father lovingly stroked his shoulders as he consoled him.

The moment was a stark contrast to George's reaction at the start of the historic match, particularly when he celebrated England's first goal.

After the camera panned on to George when the game ended, royal watchers immediately took to social media to comment. One wrote: "The love and comfort they each give each other is wonderful." Another stated: "What a loving father."

Prince George looked a little heartbroken after England's defeat

A third post read: "They look so sad!! George is breaking my heart." Another said: "They took it much calmer than I did!"

The eldest Cambridge child, who is a known football fan, went to his first football match back in 2019, to see the team his father Prince William supports, Aston Villa. The Cambridges watched Aston Villa beat Norwich City in a 5-1 victory which saw Prince George shout and raise his arms in delight.

However, speaking as part of the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health a few months later, Prince William revealed that he kept his own celebrations more subdued. "I wasn't celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me," William said.

