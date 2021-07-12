Kate Middleton hugs son Prince George is rare public display of affection – and fans go wild The royals headed to Wembley Stadium on Sunday

Kate Middleton and son Prince George headed to Wembley on Sunday alongside Prince William to watch England play against Italy in the Euro 2020 final – and royal fans could not have been more delighted.

During the 90-minute game, fans loved seeing the nearly eight-year-old sing the national anthem alongside his parents, as well as his cheers from the royal box – but the moment that pulled at fans' heartstrings was when George hugged his mother Kate and father William.

Following England's first goal, cameras panned to George, who jumped up and down as he celebrated between his parents. The Prince quickly hugged his dad before turning to his mum to embrace her whilst smiling from ear to ear. Following a few more seconds of celebration, George then composed himself and tucked in his shirt.

"One of the sweetest royal moments ever! It's not surprising that the babies are such cuddle monsters. With W&K as their parents, the little ones will grow up just as affectionate. They've already inherited their parents' love of sports," one fan commented.

Kate looked delighted as George hugged William

"Seeing St George, sorry Prince George give a hug to mum & dad was the best thing I’ve seen all year," another one remarked.

A third added: "Prince George hugging his mum and dad after the goal was just the cutest [expletive] I've seen in a while."

The family had a great time at the stadium despite England's loss and were surrounded by stars such David Beckham, who took his daughter Harper and son Cruz with him, and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The royal couple with George

Following the end of the game, in which England lost to Italy during the penalties, the Duke took to Twitter to reveal his heartbreak but also to console the team.

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W," he wrote on Twitter.