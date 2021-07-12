Harry Kane comforts heartbroken wife Katie after she bursts into tears over England's Euro loss England lost to Italy on penalties

Harry Kane rushed to console his wife Katie after she burst into tears following England's Euro 2020 penalty shootout devastation - this marked the first time the couple were reunited after spending weeks apart during the tournament.

The captain's hopes of lifting the trophy were dashed at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, following a tense penalty shoot-out that saw Italy emerge victorious.

A teary-eyed Kate, who proudly wore an England shirt with 'Kane' on the back, was seen sharing a candid moment with her husband. The football star dotingly put his arm around her as he comforted her.

The couple are usually private about their family life and share very few snaps of their children; Ivy, four, Vivienne, two and six-month-old Louis. However, moments before the highly-anticipated match, Kate wrote to husband Harry, telling him how proud she is of what he is doing for the country.

In her emotional letter, posted on Instagram, she said: "I used to laugh at you when we started going out and you’d be round mine - playing penalties with my brother Tom, and Seamus the dog, and you'd say you would be England captain one day.

Harry Kane comforts wife Katie after England loss

"But that's you - you set yourself a goal and achieve it and you said you were going to the Euros to get to the final."

She continued: "You're such an amazing husband and dad and the children can't wait to have you home. Imagine telling them all about this summer one day when they're a bit older.

"We all love you so much, Skipper. Bring it home for the country, you deserve to lift that trophy with this incredible England team!"

The couple were finally reunited on Sunday

Speaking to BBC after the match, Harry expressed his heartache over the penalty shoot-outs. "It's going to hurt for a while, but we're on the right track and we're building," he said.

"Hopefully, we can progress next year. We had a fantastic tournament we should hold our heads up high. It’s going to hurt, but we're progressing and we can build on this next year. The boys did everything they could, it just wasn't our night."

