Crown Princess Victoria winks in never-seen-before wedding photo to mark her birthday The Swedish royal turned 44 on 14 July

Royal fans sent wishes to Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria as she celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday, and one photographer shared a previously unseen photo from her wedding day.

Paul Hansen took to Twitter to share an incredible shot of the royal bride in her gown and veil, in what appeared to be a dress rehearsal before her nuptials to Daniel Westling on 19 June 2010.

Victoria can be seen giving a cheeky wink to the camera as a veil, previously worn by her mother, Queen Sofia, was fitted to her elegant updo.

READ: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal wedding controversy unveiled

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

The royal's duchess satin white off-the-shoulder wedding dress with its five metre-long train was created by Swedish Pär Engsheden.

On the day itself, Crown Princess Victoria accessorised with the Cameo Tiara, worn by her mother on her wedding day to King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel on their wedding day

The wedding ceremony, which took place at Stockholm Cathedral, was attended by the bride and groom's family, as well as a number of royals from around the world, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month, are parents to Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five.

MORE: Sweden's Princess Madeleine shares rare photo of Prince Nicolas to mark special day

MORE: Princess Sofia looks incredible as she shows off new hairstyle

Crown Princess Victoria pictured with her family on her 44th birthday

Victoria Day in Sweden is an annual celebration to celebrate Crown Princess Victoria's birthday. While it is usually a huge public event, the ceremony has been scaled-down over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Swedish royal family are spending the celebration at their summer residence, Solliden Palace, on the island of Öland.

Crown Princess Victoria, born on 14 July 1977, is King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's eldest child.

She became Crown Princess in 1979 ahead of her younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, after changes to the Act of Succession were made in 1980.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.