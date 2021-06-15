The Queen holds rare face-to-face meeting at Windsor Castle The monarch, 95, has been residing at Windsor Castle since March 2020

The Queen held her first face-to-face audience for more than a year on Tuesday, meeting the Australian Prime Minister at Windsor Castle.

Dressed in a yellow and blue floral dress, the monarch, 95, was photographed chatting to Scott Morrison in the Berkshire royal residence's Oak Room.

A patterned sofa with two grey armchairs could be seen behind Her Majesty along with a writing desk and a console table. Vases and ornaments were on display on the cabinet, along with family photos, including what appeared to be an official photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen has been residing at Windsor Castle since March 2020 amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has been conducting her audiences virtually or by telephone.

Last week saw the monarch travel to the G7 Summit in Cornwall with senior members of the royal family. The Queen prompted laughter during a group photograph with world leaders as she quipped: "Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?"

The Queen held an audience with Mr Morrison at Windsor Castle

She also insisted on cutting a cake with a ceremonial sword as she attended The Big Lunch with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge

When told by an aide that there was a conventional knife available, the monarch replied: "I know there is, this is more unusual."

The monarch beamed during her conversation with Mr Morrison

On Sunday, the Queen hosted US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden at Windsor Castle for tea.

She also marked what would have been her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday last Thursday.

The monarch will be watching the racing at Royal Ascot on television at the castle as the five-day meet begins on Tuesday.

She has a runner, King's Lynn, in the 15.40 King's Stand Stakes.

The Queen's racing manager John Warren has said the monarch, a keen horse breeder, is hoping to attend the Berkshire racecourse later in the week.

