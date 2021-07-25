Why the Queen can't go to Balmoral just yet It will be the monarch's first summer holiday without Prince Philip

The Queen spends every summer at Balmoral, her residence in Scotland, where she enjoys riding, walking and taking in the fresh air of the Highlands.

Although she headed north of the border earlier this week, however, she won't be able to go straight to the castle yet.

That's because Balmoral is a tourist attraction and will be open to the public until 2nd August.

Until it has closed, the Queen will reside in a nearby cottage.

In the past, she has stayed at Craigowan Lodge while the main house is being prepared for her arrival.

Located one mile from the castle, it was used in the past by Prince Charles and Princess Diana when they would visit.

Her Majesty will then move into her usual summer accommodation for her first summer holiday since the sad death of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, back in April.

The Queen spends every summer at Balmoral

The royal couple spent many happy summers in Scotland, with Princess Eugenie, 31, telling a documentary crew that she believes it is where they were often happiest.

Speaking as part of the Our Queen At Ninety documentary five years ago, the Princess said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Eugenie went on: "Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs—and people coming in and out all the time.

Prince Philip used to accompany the Queen to Scotland

"It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were among the royals to visit the Queen at Balmoral last year amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children also made the trip to Scotland in 2020, as they traditionally do.

