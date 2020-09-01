The Queen makes major change to her Sunday routine at Balmoral The 94-year-old monarch is currently enjoying her summer break in Scotland

The Queen has been residing at her Scottish residence Balmoral Castle since the beginning of August for her traditional summer break.

In previous years, we've seen the 94-year-old monarch attend the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk with members of the royal family, but the Queen has missed out this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's understood that Her Majesty wants to avoid encouraging crowds gathering at the church, but it seems she has found an alternative way to worship.

According to the court circular for 30 August: "A Service of Prayer and Reflection was held at Balmoral Castle this evening. The Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie preached the Sermon."

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge at Crathie Kirk in 2019

Similarly, when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were staying at Windsor Castle during lockdown, Her Majesty could not attend Sunday services at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the estate. However, it's thought that the Queen would have been able to attend a service at her own private chapel within Windsor Castle instead.

The monarch and Prince Philip did step out for their granddaughter Princess Beatrice's private wedding ceremony to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in July. The nuptials took place in Windsor before the Queen and her husband travelled up to Balmoral.

Crathie Kirk church in Scotland

The couple have welcomed family at the estate throughout the summer holidays, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, as well as Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have also reportedly enjoyed a socially distanced meeting with the Queen at Balmoral. William and Kate have been residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, since March.

