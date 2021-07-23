The Queen heads to Balmoral for first summer holiday without Prince Philip Prince Philip passed away earlier this year

The Queen has been pictured heading to her Balmoral residence for her first summer holiday without her late husband, Prince Philip.

MORE: The Queen's private holiday home is full of Prince Philip memories – photos

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away earlier this year, at the age of 99.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and family play with their dogs at Balmoral in archival footage

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, her Majesty was seen getting into a car before she was driven off the airport.

The monarch was wearing a turquoise blouse as she got into the car.

The royal is likely to spend several months at the estate, and she will likely be joined by other members of her family during her time there.

The queen usually travels up to Balmoral in August, but it's understood that she spent time at the residence in May as she grieved for Prince Philip.

The Queen heads to Balmoral in August

Balmoral holds many fond memories for the Queen and her late husband - the Duke even left his personal mark on their beloved summer home, in the form of a sprawling vegetable patch and kitchen garden.

MORE: The Queen's sweet birthday message for great-grandson Prince George

MORE: The Queen pre-approves royal marriages for this controversial reason

Scotland is considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places on Earth; she and Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

Many tributes to Philip were taken at Balmoral

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke about the wonder of Balmoral. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said, and it's not only her that is taken aback by the surroundings.

She went on to say: "I think granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time.

"Family-wise we're all there, so it’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Following the Duke of Edinburgh's death, many of the picture tributes that were paid to him by members of the family had been taken at Balmoral.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.