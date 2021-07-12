Princess Eugenie forced to cancel son August's christening due to COVID scare The tot was born in February 2021

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been forced to postpone their son August's christening, HELLO! has confirmed.

The five-month-old tot was due to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Saturday, but the ceremony was called off as one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate.

The Queen was reportedly due to attend the christening, along with Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who are expecting their first child this autumn.

Royal babies traditionally wear the Honiton lace christening gown, a replica of the original one made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841.

Typically the mother or father's siblings aren't chosen as godparents, but in recent years, we've seen the roles given to royal cousins, former nannies and close family friends.

Eugenie and Jack have plenty of options and Eugenie shares a close bond with her cousin, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, so they could be chosen as August's godparents.

Eugenie pictured with August on a day out

The Princess is also friends with Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, whose daughter Theodora Williams (aka Teddy) was given a starring role as one of Eugenie and Jack's bridesmaids at their wedding in 2018.

She also counts singer Ellie Goulding, actress Cressida Bonas, and Julia de Boinville (co-founder of their Anti-Slavery Collective initiative) among her closest pals.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 21 February at London's Portland Hospital, with his middle names in tribute to Eugenie's late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and one of Jack's ancestors, Rev. Edward Hawke.

