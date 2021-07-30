Princess Beatrice takes part in fun children's activity ahead of birth of first child The royal mum-to-be revealed her excitement

It's an exciting time for Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, this autumn.

While the mum-to-be isn’t a full-time working royal and has a role as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti, she is also patron of a number of charities, including Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

The organisation, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families, runs an annual summer art competition, which will be judged by Princess Beatrice.

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice is asking children to draw or paint a picture of its mascot, Russell Bear, celebrating his tenth birthday.

The Princess will choose her favourite pictures and announce the winners by 9 September 2021.

Beatrice said: "I'm really looking forward to judging the Forget Me Not Summer Art Competition this year. It was such a pleasure last year and I can't wait to see all your beautiful pictures. Good luck!"

Edoardo and Beatrice at Wimbledon earlier in July

As the royal, 32, revealed last year's winners, she spoke about her wedding to Edoardo for the first time.

After showing a drawing of a wedding by a child called Chloe, Beatrice said: "Russell Bear at a wedding. I mean Chloe, do you think this might be my wedding?

"Because I had the chance to get married this summer, and it was so much fun. But I am not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit. So thank you so much Chloe for your incredible entry."

Beatrice and Edoardo, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Windsor with their closest friends and family. The bride looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns and she was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

To find out more about the art competition, visit www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/supporting-us/how-you-can-help/kids-summer-art-competition.

The deadline for entries is 3 September 2021.

