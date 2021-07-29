Was Lady Kitty Spencer's honeymoon inspired by Princess Beatrice?

Lady Kitty Spencer is currently enjoying some quality time with her new husband Michael Lewis after four days of elaborate wedding celebrations in Rome.

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, Princess Diana's niece could be seen walking side by side with her new hubby as they arrived on the Amalfi Coast.

The couple chose to stay at a five-star clifftop hotel in the popular area of Positano, known for its romantic settings and quaint boutiques and cafes.

Kitty has a great love for Italy and its culture, however, we can't help but think that her honeymoon may have been inspired by her friend and royal family member Princess Beatrice.

The Amalfi Coast holds a very special place in Beatrice's heart, as it is where her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proposed back in 2019.

The Amalfi Coast holds a special place in Princess Beatrice's heart

The 38-year-old businessman got down on one knee during sunset at the Le Sirenuse Hotel, which is nestled within the pastel-coloured houses of Positano village. The hotel is perched on a mountain boasting breathtaking views and most rooms in the resort have a private terrace or balcony for guests to enjoy.

Opened in 1951, the hotel has a luxury seaside feel while maintaining an intimate atmosphere, and it costs around £2000 per night. The privacy and serenity it offers likely drew Edoardo to choose the hotel for the couple's special moment.

The couple got engaged in 2019

Although it is not clear which hotel Lady Kitty Spencer will be staying at, if her wedding is anything to go by, we are sure her honeymoon will be just as romantic.

Kitty, who is the niece of the late Princess Diana, and Beatrice are both William and Harry's cousins, but on different sides of the family. They are good friends and even enjoyed a night out together back in 2018.

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding venue was spectacular

The couple got married in the most spectacular venue, known as the Villa Aldo Brandini, located in the Frascati area of Rome.

The building itself is a famous example of the Italian Baroque style, a period in Italian history that spanned from the late 16th century to the early 18th century.

It is an opulent style of architecture, and was the perfect backdrop for Kitty's elaborate wedding to Michael.

