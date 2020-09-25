'It was SO much fun': Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time The royal tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July

Following the news of her sister's pregnancy, Princess Beatrice took the time out of her busy schedule to thank everyone who took part in the Kids Summer Art Competition 2020 for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

In a new video, which was shared on the charity's official Twitter page on Friday, the royal touched upon her surprise July wedding for the very first time as she revealed the winners.

After showing a drawing of a wedding by a child called Chloe, Beatrice said: "Russell Bear at a wedding. I mean Chloe, do you think this might be my wedding?

"Because I had the chance to get married this summer, and it was so much fun. But I am not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit. So thank you so much Chloe for your incredible entry."

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time

Over the summer, Beatrice and her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, surprised the world after they revealed they had secretly got married during the pandemic. While the couple were due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, they actually ended up marrying in Windsor.

Their ceremony was attended only by the couple's parents, siblings, Edoardo's son Wolfie, and the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. Meanwhile, with coronavirus restrictions limiting the number of guests at their reception, they celebrated afterwards with 14 close friends in the grounds of Princess Beatrice's family home, Royal Lodge Windsor.

Beatrice and Edoardo married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor

Beatrice and Edoardo were believed to have originally invited over 100 family and friends, but were forced to reduce their numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the royal was see admiring her vintage gown when she visited Windsor Castle ahead of the dress going on public display. The exhibition, which opened to visitors on Thursday, also features Beatrice's wedding shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet.

The wedding dress is on display at Windsor Castle

The dress was loaned to Beatrice by her grandmother, the Queen, who first wore the gown for a State dinner in Rome in 1961. Her Majesty also wore the dress again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

