Princess Beatrice has released a heartfelt message in support of this year's virtual Parallel Windsor - an award-winning event that celebrates disability inclusion.

The 32-year-old royal, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, touched upon her wonderful memories at Windsor - the place she was brought up.

"I am so excited to welcome everyone at Parallel Windsor 2021," she said in a video. "What an incredible, historic place for an event such as this. I know that I've spent a lot of time walking and running around these incredible grounds. So I hope you have the best time.

"Whether you have chosen to do the 10k, 5k, 1k or even 100 metres, this event is an amazing celebration of disability inclusion."

She added: "This year has been an incredibly challenging year, but for those with disabilities it has left people feeling isolated and alone. So, I am so thrilled that this event is taking place in order to bring people together.

"And I'd just like to thank every single one of you for taking part, and I'd like to thank the organisers and the events team for making this possible, especially during these unprecedented times. So have fun, have the best time and remember, start together and finish whenever - this moment is for you."

It's an exciting time for Beatrice. Next month, she will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Edo, marking 12 months since the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July 2020.

She is also expected to give birth later this year. Beatrice and Edo's new arrival will be the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, became a first-time mother back in February when she welcomed son August with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

