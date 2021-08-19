We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some stunning images to mark World Photography Day on Thursday.

Prince William and Kate, who are currently enjoying the summer holidays with their children, took to social media to post some photos from the Duchess' Hold Still photography project.

The couple wrote: "Photography has an amazing ability to create a lasting record of what we have all experienced & are experiencing.

"That's why this #WorldPhotographyDay we wanted to celebrate the youth of the #HoldStill2020 photography project and share images from the youngest finalists.

"There is so much talent, creativity, and curiosity displayed in each and every one of these pictures. Thank you to the @NPGLondon for being the home and archive of all these incredible stories."

Thank you to the @NPGLondon for being the home and archive of all these incredible stories. pic.twitter.com/RTyjSq8Qts — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2021

The Cambridges shared some incredible images

Kate invited the public to submit photographs of their lives during the first lockdown, with many showing the bravery of NHS staff, rainbows and community clapping.

A total of 100 images were shortlisted and displayed in a digital exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery. The photographs have also been compiled into a Hold Still book, which was published in May.

The Duchess, who is a keen photographer, often takes official portraits of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to mark their birthdays and special occasions.

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace shared three photos taken by Kate as the family-of-five participated in the Big Butterfly Count in Norfolk. One image showed six-year-old Charlotte gently holding a Red Admiral butterfly in the palm of her hand in what appears to be a lavender field.

Kate's moving portraits of two Holocaust survivors and their grandchildren, taken in January 2020, have also been included in a new exhibition at the Imperial War Museum.

