WATCH: Prince George sing God Save the Queen at Wembley Stadium with Kate Middleton

It’s safe to say that Prince George is a football game pro. Before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheered on the England team in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 fixture at Wembley Stadium, the duo stood up to sing God Save The Queen, and the 7-year-old royal stood in the middle of them and whistled the song - and sang some of it too.

WATCH: Prince George whistles and sings his way through God Save the Queen

George, who looked dapper in a suit paired with a striped tie, held his hands together as he and his parents finished up the national royal anthem among a crowd of spectators. Prince William was dressed just like his mini-me, opting for a navy suit and a striped tie for the sporting match.

Kate Middleton put in a surprise appearance at the stadium alongside her husband and their son and wore a symbolic red blazer to show her support for the England team as they faced off against Germany.

The 39-year-old royal showed her allegiance to the Three Lions team, rocking a statement red blazer with gold button detailing from Zara.

Prince William was spotted chatting with George during the game

Kate kept the rest of her look simple, and sported black trousers and a plain white vest top, letting her eye-catching blazer take center stage.

Prince William, who is President of The Football Association, was also in attendance for the Three Lions' final group game as they defeated Czech Republic 1-0.

The Duke was delighted after seeing Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, set up the only goal of the game for Raheem Sterling.

William's appearance at Wembley follows his trip to Scotland with his grandmother, the Queen, to mark Royal Week or Holyrood Week.

