The Duchess of Cambridge revealed one of her favourite parenting must-haves during a private chat with a fellow mum on her mini tour of Scotland last week - declaring the Silver Cross pram to be her buggy of choice because it's so 'comfortable' for little ones.

Mum-of-three Kate was photographed cooing over a young baby wearing a blue beanie hat who was sitting in luxurious Silver Cross pram, which just so happens to be one of her go-to parenting items for her own children.

Claire Cameron, 32, was out for a walk with her 11-month-old son Louis when Prince William and Kate met with local fishermen and their families at Pittenweem's historic harbour.

Just like any other parents, Claire and Kate discussed Louis' Silver Cross pram, with the Duchess saying how "comfortable" they were.

William and Kate met baby Louis in Pittenweem. Courtesy of Claire Cameron

Kate has previously been spotted enjoying a stroll with Prince George in his Silver Cross pram when he was a baby and she also has the Silver Cross Balmoral Pram, as seen at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.

Claire tells HELLO!: "When William came along, it was Louis' hat that he noticed first. He pointed to his hat and said, 'That is a cool hat.'"

She says the Duke later joked that she should bring out the photos of her son in his hat for his wedding or 18th birthday in future.

She adds that the couple asked how old her son was and when she revealed his name was Louis - the same as the Cambridges' youngest child - Kate smiled and said: "That's lovely."

Claire and her partner, Paul Young, 37, have received quite the incredible reaction from locals since their royal encounter.

She tells HELLO!: "I was really overwhelmed when they actually spoke to us, the whole day I was excited that that had actually happened.

"The amount of people that have been coming up to me and addressing Louis as 'His Royal Highness' and asking me all about it.

"There have been villagers from Pittenweem who have taken photographs and when we've been out on walks, they've brought the photographs for us for Louis' baby book."

The Duchess pushing Princess Charlotte in her Silver Cross pram

Claire added that William and Kate were "so natural" and "normal" to talk to.

It was a nostalgic trip for the Duke and Duchess, who revisited the University of St Andrews, where they first met as students in 2001, before their romance blossomed.

