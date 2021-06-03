We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has been sharing a series of heartwarming telephone calls she has held with participants from her Hold Still project on her and Prince William's YouTube channel – and royal fans have all been saying the same thing about the videos.

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, one said: "What a lovely photo! Amazing project Kate!" Another said: "Great project!! Congratulations!!" A third added: "Hold Still is simply the best pandemic project ever."

WATCH: Kate Middleton praises hospital ward host for her "wonderful photograph"

In the latest clip shared on Thursday, Kate praises hospital ward host, Gimba, for sending in her wonderful photograph. The snap, which is included in the Hold Still book, shows Gimba having her lunch after preparing meals for all 18 COVID-19 patients on the ward at Whipps Cross Hospital.

That day she had also received terrible news from Nigeria that her mother had fallen ill and despite being heartbroken that she couldn't fly over to see her due to travel restrictions, Gimba declined to take any time off, saying: "I have to feed my patients."

Last weekend, Kensington Palace also shared a recording of Kate's call with martial arts teacher Jason Baird, who spent much of lockdown entertaining children in his local area of Stockport by dressing up as Spider-Man.

During their telephone conversation, the Duchess joked that she'd have to buy William a fancy dress outfit.

"I'll see if it takes on the trend here at Kensington Palace," she laughed. "Might have to buy William a suit. Unfortunately, I'm not so sure he's going to get the air clearance that you've got."

Kate left a copy of Hold Still outside Kensington Palace

The Hold Still book was released on 7 May, with Kate stepping out to visit The Royal London Hospital and the National Portrait Gallery's Archive to mark its publication day.

Earlier in the day, Kate left a copy of the book outside Kensington Palace for someone to discover, teaming up with The Book Fairies, a literary movement which urges readers to share books which they have read and enjoyed by leaving them in public spaces for others to find.

