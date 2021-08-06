Kate Middleton is 'honoured' to have her photographs included in moving museum exhibition The Duchess of Cambridge took the portraits of two Holocaust survivors in January 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge says she is "honoured" that her moving photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren, have been included as part of a new photography exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London.

Kate took the powerful images of Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank at Kensington Palace in January 2020, marking 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

The Duchess said at the time that Yvonne and Steven were "two of the most life-affirming people" she had ever met and that their stories would stay with her forever.

In a social media post, which showed the photographs on display and a behind-the-scenes snap of the Duchess talking with Steven and his granddaughters, Kate said: "Honoured to be part of the new photography exhibition at @ImperialWarMuseums in London, bringing together over 50 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families.

"Displayed for the very first time, these powerful photographs capture the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on.

Kate's moving portraits are on display in the new exhibition

"The photographs present a group of survivors who made the UK their home after beginnings marked by unimaginable loss and trauma. While offering a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of the full lives they have lived and the special legacy which their children and grandchildren will carry into the future."

The exhibition is in partnership with the Royal Photographic Society, of which the Duchess is patron, and the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, two organisations who invited Kate to be part of this special project.

Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors opens at the Imperial War Museum in London from Friday 6 August and is on display until 7 January 2022. To book tickets for the exhibition, visit: www.iwm.org.uk/events/generations-portraits-of-holocaust-survivors

