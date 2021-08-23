Royal tradition resumes at the Queen's London home much to the delight of fans What a sight to see again!

A royal tradition has resumed at Buckingham Palace after nearly 18 months, much to the delight of tourists.

The Changing the Guard took place at the Queen's London residence on Monday, the first time the ceremony has been held since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The monarch, 95, is currently on her summer break at her Scottish estate, Balmoral.

The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards were given the honour of carrying out the first ceremony with the Old Guard leaving St James's Palace, while the New Guard leaves Wellington Barracks towards Buckingham Palace where the ceremony starts at 11am.

Songs trumpeted out by the Band of the Coldstream Guards in honour of Britain's Olympic achievements included Spandau Ballet's Gold; The Olympic Theme; Chariots of Fire; and Whitney Houston's One Moment in Time.

The Changing the Guard ceremony has resumed at Buckingham Palace

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew Stokes of the Coldstream Guards, who was in charge of the ceremony's return, said: "It's been a long time coming.

"Bearing in mind it's been 18 months since we last did a ceremonial Changing the Guard (at Buckingham Palace), there's been an awful lot of hard work and preparation getting people up to standard."

The Olympic medleys were chosen in "tribute to the success of our Olympians which we're incredibly proud of", he added.

The Changing the Guard takes place on the Buckingham Palace forecourt every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and is free for members of the public to watch.

In line with government advice, the Guard change at Windsor Castle also resumed last month and takes place on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The ceremony was postponed throughout the pandemic "in line with Government advice to avoid mass gatherings".

The band played songs in honour of Team GB's Olympic success

The guards have protected kings, queens and royal palaces since 1656.

The Changing the Guard ceremony originally took place at the Palace of Whitehall which was the sovereign's official residence in London until 1689. Thereafter, when the Court moved to St James's Palace, the ceremony took place there.

After Queen Victoria moved into Buckingham Palace in 1837, the Queen's Guard remained at St James's Palace, with a detachment guarding Buckingham Palace, as it still does today.

While Buckingham Palace is the Queen's official London residence, she has been living at Windsor Castle since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

