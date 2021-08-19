Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'feel the royal family did not take full ownership' after Oprah interview

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe the royal family did not take accountability for the concerns raised in their Oprah Winfrey interview, it has been claimed in a royal biography.

Prince Harry and Meghan made allegations of racism against an unnamed member of the royal family and said that the Duchess received no help from the monarchy as she struggled with her mental health and suicidal thoughts in the TV interview, which aired back in March.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left 'speechless' and 'heartbroken' by crises in Haiti and Afghanistan

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry tells Oprah he feared history repeating itself

Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen after the interview aired in the UK, which read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

MORE: Prince Harry urges military veterans to 'support one another' amid Afghanistan crisis

MORE: Who will christen their royal baby first? Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March

In an epilogue for Finding Freedom, published by PEOPLE magazine, unnamed sources close to the couple suggested the Sussexes felt the Queen's comment showed the monarchy had not taken full accountability for the concerns expressed in the interview.

It said: "The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed' by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken. 'Months later and little accountability has been taken', a pal of Meghan added. 'How can you move forward with that?'"

HELLO! has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team for comment.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom is being republished in paperback on 31 August with the new epilogue.

Pre-order Finding Freedom in paperback, £8.19, Amazon

Omid told PEOPLE that the Sussexes are "really excited" for the next steps in their public life, after welcoming their second child, Lilibet, in June.

He added: "Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive – we are now in the thrive chapter."

He described the couple as being in a healthier place as they enter "the era of visibility" and prepare to develop their in-person work with their Archewell Foundation this autumn.

Prince Harry is set to release his own memoir in late 2022.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.