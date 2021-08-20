The Queen's latest video of Windsor Castle leaves fans disappointed Her Majesty's Windsor home is open for visitors

While Her Majesty the Queen is currently enjoying a rest at her glorious summer residence of Balmoral Castle, her main home of Windsor Castle is open to visitors.

SEE: The Queen's home is the world's largest occupied castle - see inside

In a recent Instagram post promoting the castle tour, the Royal Collection Trust caused upset and disappointment among fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen suffers technical mishap during video call

The post included a stunning montage of shots from the splendid residence, played over a captivating classical track, and it was encouraging royal fans to book tickets to see the magical royal home in person.

However, many users were not happy as they expressed their sadness at being unable to visit due to the travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen's home Windsor Castle is welcoming visitors

One wrote: "Covid-19 keeps us away [crying emoji]" while another penned: "What a beautiful looking castle. I just wish I could see it in person." A third added: "That's a lovely tribute to Prince Philip, wish we could be there but not able to travel out of NZ."

READ: Why the Queen's homes are outside of the law

MORE: The Queen pictured in rarely seen room at Windsor Castle

Many adoring fans across the world want to visit Her Majesty's home

The Instagram fan was referring to the special display at the castle which is dedicated to the life of the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip. The exhibition will be open until 20 September this year.

The historic royal residence, which is located just an hour's drive away from Buckingham Palace, is the largest occupied castle in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space.

The Queen's property has lots of lovely memories

We know that her Windsor property has a special place in the monarch's heart, as is used for private events, including royal weddings, christenings and birthday parties. Her Majesty is said to be leaving her official London residence Buckingham Palace permanently in favour of Windsor, according to The Daily Mail.

Her beloved late husband Prince Philip spent his final days enjoying the picturesque scenery of Windsor and we're sure that makes the place even more memorable for the Queen.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.