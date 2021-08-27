Lady Kitty Spencer defines holiday elegance in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress in Positano

Lady Kitty Spencer has been enjoying the splendours of Italy with a holiday on the Amalfi Coast and she has a show-stopping vacation wardrobe to match.

The newlywed has been sharing glimpses of her picturesque holiday on her Instagram. Kitty recently uploaded some breathtaking images to her feed from her time in Italy.

"Postcards from Positano," the 30-year-old captioned the post. She added a lemon, pink flower and orange heart emojis at the end of her text. The characters perfectly matched with the multicoloured floral dress Lady Kitty had on in the first image.

The sleeveless style was the silk Floral Motif Dress ($2,769) from Dolce & Gabbana.

The model accessorized with equally cheerful pieces including the Italian label's Sicily Woven Tote Bag ($2,938) in yellow, oversized sunglasses and the Logo-Embossed Mule Sandals ($820) in electric purple.

Lady Kitty wore her blonde hair fashioned into a parted updo. Delicate golden earrings and a coordinating bracelet finished her summer ensemble.

In the second slide, Kitty posed with friend Natasha Poonawalla on a boat. They captured holiday vibes in multicoloured looks and sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana.

For the final snap, the brand ambassador uploaded a photo to highlight how their D&G dresses and embellished sandals expertly coordinated with the ornate ceramic detailing in the floor.

Kitty has been sharing more beautiful photos from her trip to her Instagram Stories. These included sprawling views of Positano as well as her beach look.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer shares new behind-the-scenes photo of bridal gown for a special reason

On Aug. 27, Kitty enjoyed the trails and water in the Short Carretto-Print Chiffon Kaftan ($1,805) from Dolce & Gabbana and oversized sunglasses.

Kitty's holiday could be considered part of her honeymoon. The model wed Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in an awe-inspiring wedding complete with six different bridal looks. It is believed the couple jetted to the Amalfi Coast following their nuptials and they are staying at the five-star Il San Pietro Hotel in Positano.

Lady Kitty recently made a brief return to England to attend friend Lady Jemima Herbert wedding to Hugo Davies on the weekend of Aug. 20 at Jemima's house seat, Wilton House.