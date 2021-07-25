Lady Kitty Spencer's stunning Princess-style wedding dress revealed - plus FOUR other gowns

Congratulations are in order as Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, is now married! Kitty tied the knot with partner Michael Lewis on Saturday in Rome – and her breath-taking dress was out of this world.

The bride looked a vision in a Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown featuring white lace and puff shoulders. The nipped-in silhouette had a full skirt and Kitty added a dramatic veil just like her royal aunt - with her hair pulled back in a sleek style. Kitty is a brand ambassador for D&G and enjoys a close relationship with the Italian fashion house.

Clips of the bride's beautiful gown were shared on Instagram on Sunday by Dolce & Gabbana - showing Kitty being fitted in the white dress as well as four other stunning outfits.



Kitty stunned in a Victorian-inspired gown

The Italian designers also spoke to Tatler about the making of the dress, saying: "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico Dolce.

Dolce & Gabbana designed a number of gowns for Kitty

Stefano Gabbana added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

Some fans have also drawn similarities between Kitty's classic lace dress and her mother Victoria Aitken's, worn back in 1989 for her wedding to Earl Spencer. It features the same buttons to the front, as well as the long veil and skirt.

The setting for Kitty and Michael's wedding celebrations was idyllic - the nuptials were held at the Villa Aldo Brandini, which is located in the Frascati area of Rome - and the ceremony kicked off at 6pm.

Kitty's mother Victoria's 1989 wedding dress

It is not yet known whether Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen Spencer were in attendance for the Italian nuptials - other pictures that have emerged on Instagram show bride Kitty with her brothers Louis, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, who are thought to have walked her down the aisle.

Other guests included Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli and pop star Pixie Lott.

Guests shared some pictures from inside the luxurious venue

It was reported that Lady Kitty originally had to delay her wedding plans due to the pandemic, after they got engaged in 2019.

Earlier this year, on the topic of the future, she told Town & Country magazine: "I just look forward to a really happy home life; a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

Macarons were served after dinner

It is unknown if the couple will remain in Italy for a honeymoon or jet of elsewhere to celebrate their newlywed status. In London, the couple have a stunning £19million property which is like a five-star hotel in itself! Kitty even told the Evening Standard that the interior design was her "most indulgent purchase".

"It was very important to me that my house was a home, somewhere I wanted to come back to at the end of the day, and somewhere that reflects who I am," she explained. "I became totally absorbed in the process, from the fabrics to the joinery. I can’t imagine that it’s something I’ll ever regret putting money into."

