Lady Kitty Spencer shares stunning swimwear snap from honeymoon

Lady Kitty Spencer has shared some more beautiful photos from her extended holiday in Positano, Italy, following her wedding to Michael Lewis earlier this summer.

The model and fashion ambassador, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer and niece to the late Princess Diana, looked lovely as she posed for a photo in her bikini and beach cover-up from Dolce & Gabbana.

Kitty and Michael appear to be enjoying an extended holiday in Italy following their luxurious nuptials - though Kitty did briefly return to the UK to attend the wedding of close friend Lady Jemima Herbert.

Kitty posed for a photo in front of the ocean backdrop

In other photos shared on her Instagram page, Kitty also posed in another stunning floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

WATCH: Guests arrive for the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer

Worth £1,329, Kitty's dress features an A-line cut and a simple round neckline. She added her cut-out logo sandals from the brand and yellow lace handbag to match her colourful surroundings.

In a further image, she posed with friend Natasha Poonawalla as the pair twinned in colourful dresses from the Italian fashion house.



Kitty shared more beautiful photos from Italy

Kitty and Michael have been staying at the five-star Il San Pietro Hotel in Positano, where they also checked in just days after their wedding in Rome. The star has also shared snaps from luxurious hotel Le Sirenuse.

The model has certainly been showcasing her gorgeous designer wardrobe this summer, not least with her spectacular wedding gowns created for her by her close friends at Dolce & Gabbana.

Kitty's wedding outfits were inspired by Italy and England. Credit: Dolce & Gabbana

Kitty's incredible bridal gown featured long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, with many drawing similarities to her mother Victoria Lockwood's own wedding dress worn in 1989.

But it didn't stop there - she also had five other dresses made for her luxurious Italian nuptials, including an incredible hand-painted gown with colourful flowers all over it, and an embellished sequin frock for the reception.

