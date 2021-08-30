Prince William's heartfelt talk to England team after Euro 2020 final The Duke of Cambridge attended the match with wife Kate and son, Prince George

The Duke of Cambridge gave a heartfelt talk to the England team after their Euro 2020 defeat against Italy in the final, it has been revealed.

Defender Conor Coady spoke of the scenes in the dressing room post-match, describing it as a "pinch-me moment" when Prince William walked in with his son, Prince George.

There was heartache for Gareth Southgate's squad, who lost during a nail-biting penalty shootout against Italy. Conor says the Three Lions stars tried to console Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, who missed from the spot.

"Everyone was down," Conor told The Times. "It was horrible. You had Sanch, Rashy and Saks who everyone was trying to talk to. The gaffer came in and spoke. Then he said, 'I've got a visitor.'

"I'm sat there thinking, 'Oh my God, this is madness.' Then William spoke and the way he spoke was incredible. It was about how much the country loves the team, what the team has done for people, and don't ever leave here with your heads down.

"Harry Kane got up and introduced him to all the boys and he went round and the way he embraced everybody, Rashy, Sanch and Saks in particular… it was incredible. A moment that will live with me forever. It was a pinch-me moment."

Wolves captain Conor Coady recalled William's talk to the England players

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the final at Wembley Stadium in July with their eldest child, Prince George, shortly before his eighth birthday. William was spotted consoling his young son from their seats after the final result.

The Duke, who is the President of the Football Association, also condemned the racist abuse aimed at England players after the final in a personal tweet at the time, writing: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W."

