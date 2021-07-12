Prince William condemns racist abuse aimed at England players after Euro 2020 final The Duke of Cambridge is President of The FA

The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the racist abuse aimed at England players after Sunday night's Euro 2020 final.

In a personal tweet Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, wrote: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W."

The Duke was in attendance at the final with wife Kate and their eldest child, Prince George.

READ: Harry Kane comforts heartbroken wife Katie after she bursts into tears over England's Euro loss

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George hugs his parents after England's goal

It comes after the Football Association released a statement after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racial abuse on social media following England's defeat in a penalty shootout against Italy.

In a statement released after the game, The FA said: "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

England's official account also retweeted the statement and added in a tweet: "We're disgusted that some of our squad – who have given for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game. We stand with our players."

Throughout the tournament, England players have taken a knee before games at the Euros to highlight the fight against racial inequality.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.