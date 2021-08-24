Prince William and Kate Middleton send touching message ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics The action starts on Tuesday 24 August

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a good luck message for Britain's Paralympians ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Prince William and Kate took to social media to post a touching message, writing: "Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year's #Paralympics. We can't wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore."

The royal couple, who are renowned for their love of sport, were among the crowds cheering on athletes at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. Paralympics GB won 120 medals, including 34 golds, to finish third behind China and Russia.

READ: Princess Charlotte's big school milestone in September revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Changing the Guard resumes at Buckingham Palace

At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the British team won 147 medals, with an incredible 64 golds.

Viewers will be able to watch Paralympics GB in action from Tuesday 24 August to Sunday 5 September.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently enjoying the summer holidays with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

MORE: Royal tradition resumes at the Queen's London home much to the delight of fans

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thanked for their 'generosity' by aid charities

William and Kate at the London 2012 Paralympic Games

It's likely that they will join the Queen at her Balmoral estate in Scotland during the final weeks of the school holidays, as is tradition for the royal family.

The monarch, 95, has already been joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their six-month-old son August.

Earlier in August, HELLO! exclusively revealed that the Cambridges had enjoyed a summer staycation on the Isles of Scilly for the second year running.

George and Charlotte will return to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea school in September, where they will be starting Year 4 and Year 2 respectively. Meanwhile, Louis started at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington back in April.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.