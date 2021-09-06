The Queen shares heartfelt message from Balmoral The monarch is on her summer break in Scotland

The Queen might be on her annual summer break in Balmoral but on Sunday she shared a personal note of congratulations following the end of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

A message from the 95-year-old monarch was shared on the Royal Family's social media accounts. It read: "I offer my warm congratulations to Paralympic athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to the athletes of all Commonwealth countries, on their enormous success at the Tokyo Games.

"The commitment, dedication and adaptability shown by you, and your support teams, during the exceptional circumstances of the last 18 months has been inspirational. Your performances have lifted the nation and your triumphs been celebrated by us all.

"I send my very best wishes to all those who have contributed to the success of these memorable Games. ELIZABETH R."

The Queen has sent a message of congratulations to Team GB

Team GB enjoyed a very successful Games, bringing home 124 medals in total, including 41 golds.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a message for the athletes on Sunday. "The mental strength, determination and talent shown throughout has been nothing short of inspiring, and you should all be incredibly proud of all your achievements," William and Kate shared.

William and Kate also congratulated the Paralympians

The royal couple recently spent time with the Queen at Balmoral, travelling to the Scottish estate with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Queen has had several visitors at her Scottish home this summer, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their six-month-old son August.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have now returned to school

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have now returned to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London. George has started Year 4, while Charlotte is now in Year 2.

Prince Louis, three, will also return to Willcocks Nursery School, where he was enrolled in April.

