Prince Philip to be remembered with incredible honour by RNLI The Queen's late husband sadly died in April

Prince Philip is being remembered by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, who will name a new lifeboat in his honour.

The 'Duke of Edinburgh' boat will go into service at Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk sometime in late 2022.

SEE: Prince Charles shares heartwarming childhood photo with the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne

Movingly, the boat will be in use just a short distance from the Queen's private estate, Sandringham, where the Prince spent most of his time after he retired from public life.

The RNLI said the name pays tribute to both his dedication to maritime services and his lifetime support of the Queen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears discussing Prince Philip

The Duke, who died on 9 April this year, had a long-standing love of the sea and enjoyed a successful career in the Royal Navy before leaving to become a full-time working royal.

READ: Princess Anne to make history by following in Prince Philip's footsteps

MORE: Royal great-grandchildren who share a sweet connection with the Queen and Prince Philip

Philip was told about the RNLI's plans before his death, which were due to be unveiled to celebrate his centenary in June, and was reportedly "pleased" by the decision.

Prince Philip had a successful career in the Royal Navy

Sadly, however, he died two months before his 100th birthday.

Chief executive Mark Dowie said: "It’s a great honour, not just for Wells Lifeboat Station but for the RNLI as a whole.

"We had hoped to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s long service and support for the maritime sector by naming a lifeboat in his honour in his 100th year.

The Prince was recognised for his lifetime support of the Queen

"We heard that the duke was pleased to learn of the plans to name a lifeboat after him and that it was going to be serving a community so close to Sandringham. Very sadly the Duke passed away before His Royal Highness could see it happen, but we are delighted to pay tribute to his legacy in this way today."

Chris Hardy, Wells Lifeboat operations manager, said: "Wells Lifeboat Station is immensely proud and honoured to have its new Shannon class lifeboat named Duke of Edinburgh.

"We are in no doubt that our new lifeboat will continue the vital work of saving lives at sea, which we know His Royal Highness was so passionate about throughout his lifelong maritime association."

The announcement was made on the 71th anniversary of the day Philip took charge of HMS Magpie in 1950.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.