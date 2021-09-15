Prince William and Kate Middleton send birthday wishes to Prince Harry The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent birthday wishes to the Duke of Sussex on his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to their Kensington Palace social media accounts, Prince William and Kate shared a touching photo of Prince Harry at a past royal engagement, alongside a caption, which read: "Happy Birthday Prince Harry!"

William and Harry were last reunited in July when they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the gardens at Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020, and currently reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with two-year-old Archie and three-month-old Lilibet.

While it's believed that William and Kate are yet to meet their new baby niece, the Duchess said shortly after Lilibet's birth in June: "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met yet. I hope that will be soon."

The Cambridges also have a nephew and niece on Kate's side of the family, as her sister, Pippa Middleton, is mum to two-year-old Arthur and seven-month-old Grace.

William carried out his first autumn engagement last Thursday, marking Emergency Services Day at the Dockhead Fire Station in South London.

Meanwhile, Kate will visit RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Wednesday, where she will meet a number of people who supported the UK's evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent the school holidays with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taking them on a staycation to the Isles of Scilly, and visiting the Queen at Balmoral in August.

