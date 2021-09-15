Rare fact about the Queen's cousin revealed The Duke of Gloucester is a full-time working royal

Many members of the royal family have hidden talents or previous jobs before taking up duties full-time.

On Wednesday, the Queen's official Twitter account shared details about one of her cousins the Duke of Gloucester's latest outing and shared a rare fact about the royal.

In a series of tweets, it revealed: "Yesterday The Duke of Gloucester officially opened The Hold, a new archives and heritage centre on Ipswich's waterfront. HRH was given a tour of the new building which was created in partnership with the @UniofSuffolk and @suffolkcc.

"The Hold is home to more than nine centuries of history, safely preserved by Suffolk Archives.

The Duke officially opened The Hold in Ipswich

"HRH also visited @UniofSuffolk where he viewed an exhibition curated by the University’s Architecture students. #DidYouKnow The Duke of Gloucester is a trained architect?"

Prince Richard had planned a full-time career in architecture but, on the death of his elder brother, Prince William, in 1972, he became his father Prince Henry's heir. Prince Henry died in June 1974 and Prince Richard inherited his dukedom.

Prince Richard with his wife Birgitte

The Duke married Danish-born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen in July 1972. The couple have three children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.

The Gloucesters moved out of Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace to downsize to a smaller residence, the old Stables, also within the palace grounds, in September 2019.

The Duke and Duchess are full-time working members of the royal family and carry out public duties.

