Sophie Wessex pays royal visit to blindness charity for special reason

Sophie Wessex has paid a royal visit to Orbis UK, a blindness prevention charity in order to launch their Surgical Fund Appeal.

The fundraiser will support surgery specialisms in Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Nepal, and assist to identify trachoma surgery cases and routine screenings.

It will also assist patients with the costs of travelling to hospitals for treatment and fund 17,000 eye operations.

Until 31 December 2021, Orbis Ambassador Sunil Ruia will be matching all donations to the charity up to £100,000.

The Countess of Wessex is a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and has previously travelled with the charity to India and Bangladesh.

During those visits, she met and spoke with adults and children who had received life-changing surgeries, sometimes seeing their first reactions as bandages were removed.

Sophie is a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness

There are currently 338 million people in the world who are living with some form of vision impairment, with 77% of this being preventable.

Rebecca Cronin, Chief Executive of Orbis UK said: "As an organisation, we bring people together to work as one to ensure no one loses their sight simply because of where they live. When eye care professionals get the training they need, patients get the eye care they deserve.

"Access to this care is not always easy, and in many areas across Ethiopia, Nepal and Bangladesh, services may be too far away or cost too much.

"Through this fund we hope to open-up these services to the people who need them most, and thanks to the Ruia family, donations to the Surgical Fund Appeal can now have twice the impact."

Sophie has visited India and Bangladesh with the charity

The royal has been carrying out duties since she returned from her summer holidays, including one where she accompanied Princess Anne to the Westmorland County Show in Cumbria.

The event was dedicated to showcasing the prosperity of agriculture, horticulture, conservation, forestry, rural crafts and allied industry in the North West.

Sophie appeared to be sporting a golden tan following her annual break, which beautifully complimented her pleated white skirt and pale pink top.

